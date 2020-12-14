Master Paints, Pricemeter, Diamond Paints triumphant in Hamdan Polo

LAHORE: The sixth day of the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship saw Master Paints, Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo and Diamond Paints/FG Polo win matches at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

The first match of the day was played between Master Paints and Imperial Hydroponics, which proved to be a one-sided affair, where helped by high-flying Marcos Panelo, Master Paints won 10-2.

In-form Marcos Panelo played impressive polo and smashed in seven goals. The other goals were scored by Raja Jalal Arslan, Bilal Haye and Farooq Amin Sufi. For the losing side, both goals were scored by James Fewster.

Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo were up against team AOS and after a tough battle, they succeeded in winning the encounter 11-7. The main hero was Mannuel Carranza, who contributed seven goals. Ahmed Ali Tiwana registered a hat-trick and Malik Salaar struck one goal. For AOS, Hugo Antonio and Ahmed Zubair Butt scored three each. Shah Shamyl Alam scored one goal.