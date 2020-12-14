SSGC, PAF advance to National Challenge Cup quarters

KARACHI: The last edition’s runners-up Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) inflicted a crushing 4-0 defeat on Navy to blast their way into the quarter-finals of the National Football Challenge Cup 2020 at Lahore on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) defeated SA Farms 2-1 to also advance to the last-eight stage.

In the first pre-quarter-final of the day, at Punjab Stadium, SSGC kept tight control on the game throughout. Under the coach Tariq Lutfi, they went ahead in the 28th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Navy's Farhanullah made a foul inside the area. Habib-ur-Rehman made no mistake, hitting from the spot to put SSGC in front.

The second goal also came from the penalty spot, with Zain-ul-Abideen netting in the 59th minute. Mohammad Tahir hit the third with a superb drive from outside the area in the 66th minute. Obaid made it 4-0 for SSGC in the 79th minute.

PAF had to toil hard to beat SA Farms at the same venue.

Samad Khan provided lead to PAF in the 43rd minute. Faisal doubled it in the 86th minute before SA Farms' Ahmed Raza reduced the deficit in the 89th minute.

In the quarter-finals, Army will take on KRL, and WAPDA will meet SA Gardens on Monday (today).

On Tuesday (tomorrow), Higher Education Commission (HEC) will meet KPT, and SSGC will take on PAF.