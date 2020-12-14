Corona claims another 10 lives in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus on Sunday claimed 10 more lives, taking the death toll from the infectious disease to 1473 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Also, 357 more people tested positive for the viral infection, bringing the total number of positive cases to 52,449 in the province.

Of the 10 fatalities, seven patients died in Peshawar and one each in Abbottabad, Haripur and Kohat districts.

The seven deaths from Peshawar brought to 714 the total number of fatalities in the provincial city. In KP, Peshawar has suffered more human losses and reported the highest number of positive cases than any other district in the province.

Peshawar also recorded 158 more positive cases, Charsadda reported 35 cases, Nowshera 32, Kohat 18, Mansehra 17, Malakand 16, Abbottabad 15, Karak 13, Mardan and Bannu seven each cases, Swat and Lower Chitral reported six cases each.