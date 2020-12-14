Geo-tagging of 15,000 food-related businesses done: official

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Director General Sohail Khan has said that the geo-tagging of 15,000 shops related to food businesses have been completed across the province.
Through a statement, he said that the geo-tagging of food-related businesses in Peshawar would be completed soon. He informed that the holidays of staff concerned have been canceled for timely completion of the geo-tagging.
“Geo-tagging will help improve the quality of food-related businesses,” he added. The DG Food Authority said the geo-tagging would help accurate data both nature and number of food-related businesses.