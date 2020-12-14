Health Dept accelerates work to bring 6.5mn families under Sehat Insaf Cards

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has accelerated work on a comprehensive project to bring about 6.5 million poor and under privileged families under the government’s landmark Sehat Insaf Cards programme by January 31.

Under this historic pro-poor initiative of the PTI Government, the KP Health Department has accelerated efforts to provide free health services to around 40 million persons, senior citizens, children, persons with disabilities (PWD) and women by January 31 next year across the province.

KP Health Department official said on Sunday that an inclusive implementation mechanism has been prepared for execution of Sehat Insaf Cards programme on ground in all divisions of the province within one and half months.

“First phase of Sehat Insaf Cards plus programme has already been started in six districts of Malakand Division and its second phase would be extended to others divisions by January 31, 2021 for which all arrangements were being completed,” official said.

Following its inauguration by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Swat district on November 6, the KP Government has expedited efforts to implement this historic health insurance programme throughout the province under which a poor patient suffering from heart, cancer, kidney and others chronic diseases would get free treatment up to Rs one million per year in any paneled Government or private sectors hospital in Pakistan.

Initially free healthcare services would be provided at 83 hospitals including 59 private and 24 public hospitals, he said, adding the hospitals’ number would be increased up to 250 in the second stage of implementation in the province.

He said all those families registered with NADRA would be facilitated from the programme and their computerized national identity cards would be considered as Sehat Insaf Cards.

In Peshawar region, the official said the programme would be launched by December 31 this month and entire southern districts by January 31, 2021.Professional training to doctors, nurses and paramedics in almost all major hospitals in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic were provided and computerized healthcare system, treatment and medical facilities in Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex at Peshawar had remained unmatched during the pandemic.

Resultantly, most of affected patients of COVID-19 had fully recovered from the infectious disease and lives of many were saved due to unprecedented services of doctors and other health professionals during first phase of COVID 19 crisis.

The PTI Government has spent billions of rupees on strengthening of healthcare system besides upgradation of medical facilities including construction of new wards, upgradation of testing labs, installation of modern health machinery, introduction of computerised healthcare system at LRH and others major hospitals in Peshawar.

A hefty amount of Rs18 billion were earmarked for Sehat Insaf Cards programme by the government and a comprehensive mechanism to ensure transparency in utilization of funds were put in place, he said.

COVID-19 test laboratories were established in almost all divisions’ headquarters of KP where high dependency units (HDU) and ICUs for critical patients of COVID-19 were established by KP Govt in first phase of the pandemic, which were providing quality treatment to patients.

A Telemedicine Service (TS) has been launched at public sectors hospitals in Peshawar where coronavirus suspects were provided free consultation services by specialist doctors at home.

After coming into power in 2013 and later regained power with two third majority in 2018 general elections, the PTI government had accorded highest priority to revamp the outdated healthcare system in KP by introducing scores of reforms and projects in public sector hospitals to provide quality and affordable health services to all in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

For the first time in the history of the province, full autonomy with complete authority in promotions, recruitments, equipment and accountability in health department and public sector hospitals was ensured as prior to 2013, there was no such autonomy and all recruitments, promotions, equipment and uplift programmes were decided by non-expert bureaucrats and politicians that made negative effects on health service delivery in the past.