Govt wants to promote tourism spots in far-off areas: MNA

MANSEHRA: Member National Assembly Saleh Muhammad Khan on Sunday said that the government wanted to promote hitherto unexplored tourism spots in the province.

“The government wants to attract tourists to far-off areas and Bugermung valley is one of the beautiful tourism spots,” he told a gathering after inaugurating a utility store outlet in the area.

He said that the successive governments didn’t pay heed to promote tourism in the province and that was why Bugermung valley despite being a paradise on the earth was still without the basic road and health infrastructure.

“The provincial government in the pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tourism vision sanctioned mega road and other tourism-friendly projects and Bugermung is also part of that strategy,” he went on to add.

He said that with the start of tourism in Bugermung valley, the living standard of the locals would go up. “It will help create employment opportunities in the valley,” he added.

Meanwhile, the district development advisory committee chairman MPA Nawabzada Fareed has said that Rs200 million were sanctioned for the road projects in Oghi tehsil.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the tendering process for the roads and other projects was completed and execution would shortly be started.

“The government has approved over Rs2 billion development projects for the district and work on most of them was already in progress,” he added.