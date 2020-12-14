Hazara receives rain, snowfall for third day

MANSEHRA: The upper parts of Hazara received rain and snowfall for the third consecutive day on Sunday, disrupting electricity supply to Siran Valley.

The rain and snowfall, which started on Friday evening, continued on the third day in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts, bringing the mercury down.

The roads, which were blocked during the recent rains and snowfall, couldn’t be cleared for traffic adding to the misery of the people. Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan directed the National Highway Authority and the Communications and Works department to clear the roads.

“I have directed the officials concerned to clear the roads to traffic,” he said. “The continuous rain and snowfall have caused severe cold in the division. The district administration has suspended the supply of the Compressed Natural Gas to motorists to provide relief to domestic consumers,” he said. The link roads were blocked in Konsh, Siran and Kaghan valleys and the tourist resort of Shogran following the landslide caused by the rain.

The landslide also blocked the Shinkiari-Jabori section of the road near Sumallai Mung area alongside Siran River. “The electricity and communications infrastructure has been disrupted in Siran valley while electricity was restored after almost 36 hours,” Abdul Wahid Khan, the president of the traders body in Jabori, told reporters.