People have rejected politics of anarchy: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the nation has rejected the politics of chaos and anarchy of the opposition. In a statement, he said that unfortunately, 11 opposition parties had also made the coronavirus a partner and causing its spread rapidly.

"As the number of corona patients is increasing in hospitals and the death toll is rising, the opposition is worried about the completion of their negative agenda. “The opposition is pushing the nation towards the coronavirus just to protect the virus of their corruption. Their rallies have no agenda but to get the files of their corruption cases closed," he added. He said that the opposition should keep it in the mind that their rallies and public meetings would increase the rate of coronavirus but their desire to get an NRO could not be fulfilled. "Lawbreakers will face legal proceedings," he warned and asked how those who had built the "towers of corruption" held a public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan.

"The gathering of looters and plunderers under the sacred place of Minar-e-Pakistan had no value. The opposition should know that people have discarded them. The opposition has neither any vision not it cares about the people. The government is taking initiatives for the welfare of the people," he added. He said the PDM would always be remembered for its “Corruption Bachaoo and Corona Philaoo” agenda.

"People are fully aware of the negative politics of the PDM, therefore, its every public meeting

is turning into a great failure. Defeat was, and will always be the destiny of the PDM," he concluded.