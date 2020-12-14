close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
December 14, 2020

Villagers stage demo against police

SUKKUR: Hundreds of villagers in Talib Shar staged a demonstation against the police, accusing them of killing a pregnant woman during their anti-encroachment drive in Shikarpur.

The protesters also blamed the police for using batons against them during their drive against encroachments in which a pregnant woman lost her life.According to them, around 100 policemen used batons to remove them from a village in which Ameera Shar was critically injured and died later. Protesters Muhammed Yousuf, Abdullah, Sudhir and others said they were residing in village Talib Shar for the last 50 years and had built cemented houses.

Meanwhile, the Shikarpur Police have dismissed the charge of killing a pregnant woman and said the villagers had illegally occupied around 102 acres of land near Rais Canal of the Taluka Municipal Administration.

Police said that the Water Commission had proposed setting up of a cattle colony on the land and the police only assisted the Revenue and Municipal authorities on their demand to remove the encroachments from the state land. Later, the police registered FIR against 60 villagers for creating hurdles in their official work.

