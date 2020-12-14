Jirga to resolve Bajaur-Mohmand dispute soon, says ex-lawmaker

GHALLANAI: Head of the 30-member Khyber Jirga and former lawmaker Haji Shahji Gul on Sunday said that the boundary dispute between the Bajaur and Mohmand tribal districts would be resolved soon after both the parties produced the proofs of their claims.

Talking to media at Mamad Gat here, he said that no discrimination would be committed with anyone and this longstanding issue of boundary demarcation would be settled amicably between the people of two districts.

Former senator Abdur Rahman Faqir, Assistant Commissioner, Mohmand, Hamid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner, Bajaur, Ajam Khan and other elders were present on the occasion.

“The verdict would be given in favour of those who produced error-free and strong evidence in support of their claim on the land located at boundary between Mohmand and Bajaur districts,” the jirga head said.

He said that the claims and counter claims of people of both the districts would also be discussed with the respective deputy commissioners as it was an official jirga constituted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to resolve this matter peacefully.

Shahji Gul added that they would decide the matter without any favour or fear and all the tribes would be made satisfied with the decision of Khyber Jirga.

Earlier, the Bajaur and Mohmand elders including Najibullah Khan, the son of former governor Shaukatullah Khan and other elders and Zahid Khan, Ibrahim Khan and others in the presence of officials of district administration showed the jirga members the boundary between the two districts.