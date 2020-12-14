close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2020

Rs 1m recovered from timber mafia

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2020

MUZAFFARGARH: Forest Department Muzaffargarh Sunday registered cases against local timber mafia and recovered Rs 1 million from timber thieves. The timber mafia, following assistance from an official of Forest Department stole away precious woods. The department authorities suspended official namely Rana Kashif for facilitating the thieves. –

