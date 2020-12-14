Rs 1m recovered from timber mafia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: Forest Department Muzaffargarh Sunday registered cases against local timber mafia and recovered Rs 1 million from timber thieves. The timber mafia, following assistance from an official of Forest Department stole away precious woods. The department authorities suspended official namely Rana Kashif for facilitating the thieves. –