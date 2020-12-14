Villagers demand ownership rights in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: Hundreds of residents of "Kachi Abadis" urged Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to grant them ownership rights at the earliest. Sadam, Tariq Mahmood, Babar, Hanif, Muhammad Aslam and others of different villages of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, including Chak 568, 569, 570 and 571 demanded the government provide them ownership rights of their homes. They stated that they were living in the area for last 40 years but they were deprived of ownership rights. They urged the government to take notice of the situation.