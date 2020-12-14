11 deaths, 339 Covid-19 cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi: As many as 11 patients from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 842 while 339 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking the tally to 45,444.

Of 11 patients who died of the illness in the last 24 hours, 10 were residents of ICT that is the highest number of deaths caused by the illness in a day from the federal capital since the advent of coronavirus.

It is important that in the last 24 hours, as many as 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the Rawalpindi district along with one death in a day while from ICT, 279 new cases have been reported along with 10 deaths on Sunday.

On Sunday, the death toll from Rawalpindi district due to the illness got to 474 while confirmation of 60 new patients positive took the tally to 10,865 of which 9,300 achieved a cure. As many as 73 patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,016 confirmed patients from the district have been in home isolation.

On the other hand, 10 deaths due to COVID-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours has taken the death toll to 368 while confirmation of another 279 cases has taken the tally to 34,579 of which 28,020 have recovered. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT was 6191 on Sunday.