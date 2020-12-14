Traders decry hours-long power outages in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: The traders and elders of Takhtbhai and adjoining towns and villages on Sunday threatened to launch a protest movement against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) if it did not end unscheduled electricity loadshedding in their areas.

Talking to media, social and political figures, including Ali Rahman, head of Youth Parliament Muhammad Siddique, Tehrik-e-Tahaffuz-e-Takhtbhai chairman Abdus Sattar Tajik, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam activist Maulana Ishtiaq Haqqani and leaders of traders’ unions Sher Mama, Habibul Nijat and Lal Gul Yousafzai said that they were experiencing worst kind of power loadshedding in their areas. They said that frequent power outages for hours had made life miserable for the locals.

The electricity loadshedding, they added, had caused acute shortage of water in many villages and towns in the tehsil while badly affected businesses. The traders and elders said that despite winter season in which the consumption of electricity was minimum but the Pesco authorities were still carrying out loadshedding for several hours in Takhtbhai city and other town and villages including Parkho Dheri, Fazalabad, Lundkhwar, Shergarh, Hathian, Umarabad, Jalala, Jhandai, Saroshah, Takkar and other areas in the tehsil.

They said that many salesmen working with the shopkeepers and traders were rendered jobless as their businesses suffered losses due to electricity loadshedding. They asked the Pesco authorities to end unscheduled loadshedding in their areas or else they would launch a protest movement for their rights.