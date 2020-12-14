KP CM adviser says people have rejected PDM

NOWSHERA: Adviser to Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliqur Rahman on Sunday said that the people had rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Talking to reporters here, he said that the corrupt elements were speaking against the state institutions to save their skin. He said that the people had elected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, therefore, the opposition parties should wait for the next election. He added that the leaders of the PDM were trying to deceive the people through hollow slogans and empty promises.

The adviser said that the prime minister should not give NRO-like deals to the leaders of the opposition. He said that it was the PTI that restored peace to the province. The corrupt elements have launched a propaganda campaign against the government, he said, adding that the leaders of the PDM would not be able to blackmail the government into giving them NRO.

Mian Khaliqur Rahman said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was working hard to provide relief to the people. He said that efforts were being made for the uplift of the province. “No effort would be spared to mitigate the sufferings of the people,” he maintained.