Gizri residents oppose KMC’s bid to take back maternity home

Residents and social activists in the Gizri neighborhood have expressed dismay over the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC)’s recent decision to take back control of the Gizri Maternity Hospital from a charity that has been running the medical facility since 2014.

In 2014, the KMC had given the responsibility of running the affairs of the maternity home to the Falah Welfare Trust, a charity, under the public-private partnership for fifteen years.

“Under the charity’s supervision, huge improvements in the health facility's performance have been observed if compared with the KMC-run other maternity homes,” said Riaz Hussain, a social activist in Gizri. “We still remember that there was no labour room and other medical facilities. Medical staff used to come from the Sobhraj Maternity Hospital from Burns Road to the Gizri’s facility.”

According to the maternity home’s staff, the maternity hospital was providing 24-hour emergency cover to the patients in the backdrop of three to four surgeries on a daily basis, besides over having 100 deliveries a month.

Recently, the KMC has removed the board of charity from the maternity hospital in Gizri and reports suggest that 48 members from the KMC staff, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, working at the maternity home have been transferred to the Sobhraj Maternity Hospital, The News has learnt.

“We will organise protests against the KMC if it does not take back its decision regarding the Gizri Maternity Hospital. Under the charity's management, women from the lower-income neighbourhood have received quality services to the health facility,” said Mujahid Baloch,

a resident.