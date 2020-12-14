9,114 take KU bachelor’s programmes entry test

The University of Karachi conducted the entry test for their bachelor’s programmes on Sunday, and 9,114 candidates took the written test for the academic year 2021. The candidates will be able to see their results on the university’s admissions portal at 7pm on Monday (today).

The entry test started at 11am, and 100 minutes were given to the candidates to solve their question papers. KU had established 300 classrooms in 30 examination centres for the entry test.

The entry test was held for admissions in the departments of applied chemistry & chemical technology, chemical engineering, commerce, computer science, criminology, applied physics, biotechnology, business administration, education, environment studies, food science & technology, international relations, mass communication, public administration, petroleum technology, special education and teacher education.

KU acting vice chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and appreciated the fact that the students and their parents had complied with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

He also appreciated the presence of masks, hand sanitisers and thermal guns at every examination centre. The relevant staff were present to guide the candidates and their guardians regarding the locations of the exam centres.

Terminal buses were also available at all gates to provide pick-and-drop service to students and parents. Waiting areas for parents were also established near all the examination centres, while an ambulance was also present during the entry test to deal with emergencies.