Covid kills nine as 1,343 more test positive in Sindh

Nine more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,343 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,158 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 10,270 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,343 people, or 13.1 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,148,246 tests, which have resulted in 195,702 positive cases, which means that over 9.1 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent.

He said that 25,201 patients are currently under treatment: 24,225 in self-isolation at home, 16 at isolation centres and 960 at hospitals, while 764 patients are in critical condition, of whom 88 are on life support.

He added that 851 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 167,343, which shows the recovery rate has fallen to 85.5 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,343 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,133 (or 84.4 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 368 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 268 from District Korangi, 256 from District South, 132 from District Central, 82 from District Malir and 27 from District West.

As for the other divisions of the province, Hyderabad has reported 24 new cases, Khairpur 21, Jacobabad 15, Ghotki 11, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Umerkot, Kambar and Sanghar 10 each, Nawabshah eight, Badin six, Shikarpur five, Larkana four, Tando Muhammad Khan three, Naushehroferoze and Sujawal two each, and Thatta and Dadu one each, he added.

The chief executive advised the people of Sindh to remain cautious and comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government to stay healthy and safe from the virus.