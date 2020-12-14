World Cup hero Rossi’s home burgled during funeral

MILAN: The home of Italy’s 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi in the Tuscan countryside was burgled Saturday during his funeral service.

Italian news agency AGI reported that Rossi’s wife Federica returned from the ceremony in the northeastern Italian city of Vicenza to discover the home they shared near Bucine, southeast of Florence, had been broken into.

Items stolen included a watch belonging to the football legend and cash. Rossi and his family lived in a farmhouse in Poggio Cennina, a hill overlooking the Val d’Ambra, where he ran an organic farming company and agritourism resort.