Tough fights expected as Quaid-e-Azam Trophy eighth round begins

KARACHI: As the teams eye the final two spots, gruelling battles are on the cards when the eighth round of the country’s marquee event, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class), begins at various venues here from Monday (today).

As anticipated, the points table further spiced up following Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rise to the top after a stellar innings and 37 runs victory against Sindh, which helped them grab as many as 25 points, the most for any team in the seventh round.

Central Punjab’s resurgence has put the title defenders on the fourth spot from the bottom of the points table after two back-to-back victories.

Southern Punjab, who slipped to third spot following their defeat to Northern in the sixth round after spending four rounds at the top of the table, are just one point behind second-ranked Northern following their thumping win over Balochistan, who slipped one place to the fifth position.

Sindh continue to have a poor run of form following their win in the season opener. Out of their six matches since, they have lost three (two in their last two matches), and drawn three.

With only two rounds remaining after this one, Sindh, captained by Asad Shafiq, will be eager to accumulate maximum points.

Here at the SBP Ground, holders Central Punjab face Balochistan. Central Punjab have staged an impressive comeback with two big wins: against Sindh by 227 runs in the sixth round, and Northern by six wickets in the seventh round. They will be eager to stretch this winning streak when they take on Balochistan, who have lost three of their last six matches following their solitary win in their first match of the season.

Captain Hasan Ali regaining fitness and form and spearheading the bowling attack since his return to the side has played a vital role in Central Punjab’s change of fortune. The pacer has taken 15 wickets in the last three matches and now sits at the eighth spot in the list of the highest wicket-takers with 20 scalps at an average of 21.05.

Contributions from Waqas Maqsood, who is the leading wicket-takers among the pacers to date with 28 wickets at 21.43, and 23-year-old left-arm orthodox Ahmed Safi Abdullah (28 wickets at 21.61) further strengthens the team’s bowling unit. Waqas is ranked third and Ahmed is ranked fifth in the list of bowlers.

Hasan, however, will be hoping that their batsmen join the party towards the business end of the tournament. Despite restricting Northern to 243 in their last outing, Central Punjab fell nine runs behind their opponents in the first innings and lost four wickets in their chase of 166, facts which underscore their batting woes.

Balochistan had a forgettable outing in the previous round as they slipped from 154 for two to 199 all out in their second innings, courtesy a scorching seven for 35 by pacer Zia-ul-Haq, to lose to Southern Punjab by a heavy 205-run margin.

Their captain Bismillah Khan will be hoping for a better batting display. The team’s leading run-scorer Akbar-ur-Rehman, a 37-year-old right-handed batsman, has made 445 runs at 44.50 and is the eighth top run-getter in the season. However, their second best batsman, Ali Waqas (360 runs at 40), is 20th in the same list.

Their bowlers have put some of the most impressive individual performances. Taj Wali leads them with 23 wickets in seven outings and their next best bowlers are Kashif Bhatti (19 wickets at 44.68), Jalat Khan (18 wickets at 26.61) and Khurram Shahzad (18 wickets at 27.89). They are ranked sixth, ninth, 10th and 11th on the list of bowlers with most wickets.

Here at National Stadium, Sindh will face Northern in a show which will be telecast live.

Both teams enter the round at the back of defeats which have seen Northern getting displaced from the top of the table and Sindh slip to the bottom from the fourth position.

In their last face-off, Northern defeated Sindh by 128 runs.

Northern captain Nauman Ali has been in red-hot form and is the only bowler in the tournament to date to have breached the 50-wicket mark. The 34-year-old left-arm orthodox has 54 scalps at 20.67 and is the only bowler with five five-wicket hauls. He will continue to spearhead his team’s bowling attack, especially after impressive match figures of 11 for 153 in the previous match.

Their batting line-up has been held together by Hammad Azam (641 runs at 64.10), Umar Amin (558 runs at 50.73) and Mohammad Nawaz (531 runs at 59) who are fourth, fifth and sixth top run-getters in the season.

Sindh’s Sharjeel Khan has scored three half-centuries in last four innings and his captain Asad will be hoping that his bat continues to produce runs in front of the broadcast cameras.

The 25-year-old Saud Shakeel, who scored a fifty in his last innings, has been anchoring their batting department over the course of the tournament. With 657 runs at 50.54, he is the third best batsman.

Tabish Khan, a 36-year-old right-arm pacer, remains Sindh’s most successful bowler with 22 scalps at 30.82 runs per dismissal.

Here at UBL Sports Complex, Southern Punjab will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This promises to be another exciting encounter with both teams vying for the top spot as Southern Punjab are 14 points behind the table-toppers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (117 points).

The match will bring two of the best three spinners in the competition face to face. KP’s off-spinner Sajid Khan is the second best bowler with 46 wickets at 22.57 and Southern Punjab’s Zahid Mahmood has the third most wickets (39 wickets at 22.69).

Kamran Ghulam and Salman Ali Agha, two leading batsmen of the season, will also be pitted against each other.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kamran's both centuries came in his last two matches. He is currently the leading run-getter with 713 runs at an average of 54.85. The 25-year-old right-handed batsman has also scored three half-centuries.

Southern Punjab’s Salman has hit one century and five half-centuries in his 665 runs at 66.50. The 27-year-old right-handed batsman is the second highest run-scorer in the season.

KP’s all four wins came in the last five matches. Southern Punjab have won one, lost two and drawn two in their last five outings.