Shaheens intra-squad practice match drawn

ISLAMABAD: The two-day intra-squad practice match of Pakistan Shaheens ended in a draw at the Bay Oval in Queenstown Sunday.

Rohail Nazir XI reached 171-4 on the second day with Imran Butt (44) and Rohail Nazir (37) being the main scorers. Mohammad Abbas and Imad Butt got two wickets each.

On first day of the match, Azhar Ali XI managed 198-3 with Shah Masood (65), Abid Ali (36) and Azhar Ali (25) were seen playing well. Naseem Shah, Yasir Shah, and Zafar Gohar picked up a wicket apiece.