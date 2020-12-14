Israel establishes ties with Bhutan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel established diplomatic relations with the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan on Sunday, the Israeli foreign ministry said, the latest in a string of normalisation deals agreed by the Jewish state. "The circle of recognition of Israel is widening," Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a statement.