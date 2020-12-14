Malaysian coastguards make record $26m meth seizure

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s coastguard has made its largest ever seizure of methamphetamine, a top official said on Sunday, seizing 2.12 tonnes of the drug disguised as tea in a shipment believed to have come from Myanmar. Coastguard chief Zubil Mat Som said the drugs found on a boat in northern Penang state were worth around 105.9 ringgit ($26.2 million). A local suspected trafficker was arrested.