Belarus protest

MINSK: Protesters in Belarus weathered icy conditions on Sunday, hitting the streets to demand the resignation of authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko who is facing down months of historic protests against his rule.

The Viasna rights group said dozens of people were detained in Minsk as authorities deployed water cannon and large numbers of law enforcement blocked off areas of the city centre. Demonstrators waving the opposition’s red and white flag marched on the outskirts of the capital to thwart a large-scale police crackdown.