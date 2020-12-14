close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
AFP
December 14, 2020

Khamenei awards medal to N-scientist

World

AFP
December 14, 2020

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday posthumously awarded a prestigious military decoration to top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated last month, state television reported.

Fakhrizadeh was killed on a major road outside Tehran in late November in a bomb and gun attack that the Islamic republic has blamed on its arch foe Israel.

The broadcaster said the first class Order of Nasr ("Victory" in Persian), bearing Khamenei’s signature, was handed to the scientist’s family by the armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammed Bagheri.

