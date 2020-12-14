close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
December 14, 2020

Cech set to play for Chelsea squad

December 14, 2020

LONDON: Petr Cech will play for Chelsea’s development squad in Monday’s Premier League 2 clash with Tottenham at Kingsmeadow, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea’s technical director and the Blues’ former goalkeeper will play his first competitive fixture since the 2019 Europa League final, after which he retired.

