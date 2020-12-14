Geo exposed India’s disinformation drive in 2017

LONDON: India’s massive disinformation campaign against Pakistan through the use of different NGOs, fake protests, and websites was first exposed by Geo News and The News three years ago.

In a report aired on September 19, 2017, Geo News — via Shahzeb Khanzada’s show — revealed how protests were staged against Pakistan using hired students and how a full-fledged operation was being carried out against Pakistan.

The report stated how an anti-Pakistan blitz was being run on billboards, buses, rickshaws, websites, and how an army of paid volunteers was assigned to run this campaign to malign the country at a time when the 36th session of the UNHRC was underway.

In a report published on September 20, 2017, the full extent of the plot was laid bare by this reporter. The investigation had established that the local Swiss administration had been paid heavy amounts in commercial deals for these campaigns across its public transport, road networks, and private business venues.

A similar investigative report has recently been launched by a European Union (EU) non-profit group (EU DisinfoLab) which found that India’s Srivastava Group had been involved in a 15-year-old operation targeting international institutions and serving Indian interests. Its main objective, however, was to target and defame Pakistan through fake news and fake campaigns.

The News and Geo had revealed in September 2017 how students and asylum seekers were paid daily wages to hold anti-Pakistan demonstrations outside the UNHRC building by an influential European NGO operating from Brussels.

The anti-Pakistan posters had been placed on local trams running around the UNHRC building, and buses with routes leading to and around the UN buildings, the report had said.