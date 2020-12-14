Arson charge for man after officers doused in petrol

BOLTON: A 51-year-old man has been charged with arson after police officers were doused in petrol and a property was set alight near Bolton.

The incident happened shortly before 11pm on Friday as Greater Manchester Police (GMP) attempted to detain a man at a property in Market Street, Farnworth, near Bolton, for recent domestic violence offences.

Christian Smith, of Higher Market Street, Farnworth, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, affray, actual bodily harm to a police officer, and harassment, GMP said.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday (today).

A police officer was taken to hospital and received treatment from an eye specialist for suspected chemical burns following the incident.