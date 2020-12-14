Pakistan’s daily Covid deaths hit 72, cases top 3,300

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s active coronavirus cases on Sunday stood at 46,629 after 3,369 more people tested positive in a 24-hour-period, and 72 people died of Covid-related complications as the country’s test positivity ratio edged up to 7.98 per cent.

Karachi continued to remain the city with the highest positivity ratio at 18.92 per cent, followed by Peshawar 18.08 per cent and Hyderabad 15.26 per cent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). “In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi’s positivity ratio [is] increasing on fast pace,” the NCOC said.

Of the deaths, 67 people succumbed to Covid-19 in hospitals. Forty-two of the deceased were on ventilators. For several consecutive days, Punjab has been leading in daily deaths followed closely by Sindh.

At least 3,011 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country as of Sunday, 2,471 of whom were deemed to be critical, while 353 ventilators were occupied. The most ventilators were occupied in Multan 58 per cent, followed by Islamabad 52 per cent, Peshawar 28 per cent and Lahore 37 per cent.

Islamabad was ahead in oxygen beds occupancy at 45 per cent, followed by Multan 50 per cent, Peshawar 63 per cent and Rawalpindi 56 per cent.

A total of 438,425 cases have been detected since the outbreak began in Pakistan — the most in Sindh at 194,359, followed by Punjab 127,212, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 52,092, Islamabad 34,579, Balochistan 17,737, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 7,663 and Gilgit-Baltistan 4,783. Around 383,000 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan, about 86 per cent. The country’s death toll on the other hand, was 8,796 — with the most in Punjab, 3,351, followed by Sindh’s 3,149 and KP’s 1,463, Islamabad’s 368, AJK’s 191, Balochistan’s 175 and GB’s 99.

The NCOC also issued an analysis of the mortality. The mortality rate is 2.0 per cent, compared to the global 2.23 per cent. Of the overall deaths, 71 per cent were male with an age range of 61 years. Seventy-six per cent of the fatalities were over the age of 50, while 72 per cent had chronic co-morbidities. Most of the deceased — 91 per cent — remained hospitalised while 58 per cent of them remained on ventilator.