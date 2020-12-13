Gas supply to CNG stations suspended for 24 hours

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd decided to cut gas supply to CNG stations from Sunday midnight for 24 hours, said a spokesman. The gas supply to CNG stations will be suspended from midnight tonight for 24 hours on Sunday, said the spokesman here Saturday. “This step is being taken to balance demand and supply situation and to ensure continued supply of gas to the highest priority domestic consumers,” he added.