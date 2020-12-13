close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2020

5 PML-N MPs from Vehari resign

BUREWALA: Five PML-N legislators from the Vehari district sent their resignations to the party leadership on Saturday. Those who submitted their resignations are two MNAs and three MPAs. Ch Faqir Ahmad Arain, MNA from NA-162 (Vehari-I) and Syed Sajid Mehdi, MNA from NA-163 (Vehari-II) have sent their resignations to the party leadership. M Yousuf Kaselia, MPA from PP-229, Sardar Khalid Mehmood Dogar, MPA from PP-230, and Mian Saqib Khurshid, MPA from PP-234 submitted their resignations following the Pakistan Democratic Movement decision.

