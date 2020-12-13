Karachi gets new administrator, commissioner

KARACHI: The Sindh government has posted Laeeq Ahmed, a grade 20 officer of the Secretariat Group as the new administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in place of Iftikhar Shallwani.

Shallwani, a grade 21 government officer who was also holding the additional charge of the city’s commissioner, has been relieved of both the posts and asked to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department of the Sindh government.

Prior to becoming the KMC administrator, Ahmed was serving as the secretary of the Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department.

The Sindh government also posted Naveed Ahmed Shaikh as the new commissioner of the Karachi Division. A grade 21 officer, Shaikh was earlier serving as the secretary for the Sindh government’s Training, Management and Research Wing.

Meanwhile, Dr Syed Saif Ur Rehman has been appointed as the new principal secretary to the Sindh governor. Prior to the posting, Dr Rehman was serving as secretary of the provincial government. The notification to the effect was issued by the Sindh chief secretary late on Saturday evening.