SCBA demands release of arrested political workers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the apex body of the legal fraternity, has strongly condemned what it called unlawful arrest of the political workers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) by the functionaries of Punjab government and its law enforcement agencies, and demanded their early release. Abdul Latif Afridi, President SCBA, in a statement on Saturday said that the citizens have the right to peacefully protest and hold demonstrations and there is no reason whatsoever which provides that the ruling regimes can oppress the peaceful political workers/protestors from freedom of speech/expression. He reiterated that SCBA, being the guardian of rule of law and human rights, believes that any aggression whatsoever perpetrated against peaceful political workers are truly against constitutional, democratic and human values. The SCBA president was of the opinion that the state is still adopting an inefficient approach towards protesters. .