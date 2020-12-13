close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
December 13, 2020

India’s deputy HC replaced

December 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: India’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia has been reassigned, according to a statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to Geo News, his replacement will be Suresh Kumar, who is currently stationed at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. Ahluwalia has verified that he has been given a new assignment.

