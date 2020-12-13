MWMP fears hostile world powers to take benefit from Pak unstable state

ISLAMABAD: Central Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen Pakistan (MWMP) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari Saturday feared the objective of creating instability at this juncture was to sabotage the CPEC and to stop transition of power to Asia.

He called on the government to ensure protection of overseas Pakistanis in Arab countries, who had gone there for earning livelihood and send back home their hard-earned money.

While speaking here at a news conference, along with central and provincial leaders of MWMP, he pointed out that Pakistan's volatile situation would be beneficial to hostile world powers, especially the United States and Israel.

He said that the country could not afford any political, religious or economic crisis, which would create unrest among the people. Earlier, the enemies tried to spread religious hatred, which was thwarted by the ingenious scholars and intellectuals, he said. “Attempts are being made to stop the process of national development by creating a political crisis. Our forefathers have made innumerable sacrifices to achieve the motherland. We all have the ideological and geographical protection of this state, which has been achieved as a result of long struggle,” he noted.

In a democratic state, he pointed out, everyone has the right to protest but the door of dialogue should always be open, instead of dialogue, stubbornness is not a democratic attitude but a clear agenda. He said that Pakistani nationals were being forcibly disappeared in some Arab states, who have gone abroad for hard work in compliance with legal norms. Their families in Pakistan are facing dire situation. The government should resolve this issue at the diplomatic level, he added. “The protection of Pakistanis, living abroad, is the responsibility of the state. He said that a similar situation is facing in some parts of Pakistan as well,” he charged.

“Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have a responsibility to bring someone to justice instead of keeping them missing so that those involved in a crime can be punished according to the law and innocent people can be brought to their families,” he stressed.