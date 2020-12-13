close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2020

Shibli urges public to stay away from gatherings

Our Correspondent
December 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday urged public to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and desist from any activity or gathering, which endangers their health and lives.

In a tweet, the minister said, “We put the health of the people and the protection of their lives first. The second wave of corona has intensified, and more effective measures are being taken to combat it.”

“The public is urged to strictly adhere to the SOPs and refrain from any gathering or activity that endangers their health and lives,” he stated.

