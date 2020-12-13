Mustafa Khokhar confirms resigning as Bilawal’s spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar broke his silence on Saturday and confirmed that he has resigned from the position of spokesman for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

As the mystery shrouded on Friday over his resignation as spokesman for Bilawal, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar preferred to keep mum over the issue with neither denying nor confirming, but the PPP media cell was denying his resignation.

However, on Saturday, he confirmed his resignation through his Twitter account and said that he resigned from the position of the spokesman.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar tweeted, “I have resigned from the position of spokesperson for the chairman, not from PPP.”

“I will stand by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari through thick and thin. In my years as his spokesperson, I have given counsel with honesty, sincerity and in the best interests of the country and the party,” he tweeted.

Khokhar also tendered sincere apologies to friends in party, media and others who were concerned and couldn’t take their calls or reply to their messages. “Needed time to think over things,” he tweeted.

Sources in the PPP told The News that Khokhar was not happy on policy issues and in some of recent meetings of the party he kept aloof and did not participate actively in discussions and even he left the party’s WhatsApp group that was created in 2018 for intra-party discussions.

According to a source close to Khokhar, after he send his resignation, senior leaders of the PPP tried to convince him to reconsider his decision, but to no avail.