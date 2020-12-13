Foreign Office spokesperson promoted

ISLAMABAD: The government has promoted Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri to Additional Foreign Secretary Asia Pacific.

Chaudhri was previously Director General South Asia desk. He will supervise three divisions – China Division with Muhammad Muddassar Tipu as its DG, East Asia and Pacific (EAP) Division with DG Ms. Samina Mehtab and South Asia (SA and SAARC) Division. The SA and SAARC Division will be having new DG next month. Chaudhri was designated spokesperson in August this year vice Ms. Ayesha Farooqui, who proceeded on a training course. Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News Saturday that Aftab Hasan Khan, Pakistan’s Minister Political in country’s high commission in New Delhi, has assumed as Chargé d' Affaires (CDA) for India, as his predecessor Syed Haider Shah has assumed as ambassador in Nepal.

Pakistan has downgraded its diplomatic ties with India due to its brutal treatment of Kashmiri Muslim in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and for this reason the two countries have no high commissioners in each other’s capital. India has also transferred its CDA Gaurav Alhuwalia in Pakistan and posted him to the South Block of Indian Ministry of External Affairs upon completion of his tenure in Islamabad.

Traditionally, India keeps its senior diplomat in Pakistan for two years but Alhuwalia stayed in Islamabad for more than three years.

Dr. Suresh Kumar has been designated to replace him and the Government of Pakistan has approved his movement to Islamabad, the sources said.