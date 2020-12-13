Ijaz Shah says ministry changed on his request

NANKANA SAHIB: Federal Narcotics Control Minister Brig Ijaz Shah (retd) said he had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to change his ministry as he had some domestic and health issues.

Addressing a function in connection with Christmas celebrations at tehsil council hall here Saturday, he warned the SHOs of taking action against them if drugs were found in their respective areas. He said minorities had complete religious freedom in the country and they could celebrate their festivals according to their will. He urged the people to follow SOPs as the second wave of corona was more dangerous than the first one. Minority MNA Shamim Farooq, MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh, DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad, DPO Ismailur Rehman Kharrak and a large number of Christians were also present on the occasion.