Women block road to protest ‘favouritism’

KARAK: Women blocked the Karak-Sabirabad road for all kinds of traffic outside the Government Higher Secondary Karak, where Ehsaas Kafalat Centre had been established, accusing its staff of favouritism.

The protesting women claimed they came to the centre from far-flung areas but returned empty-handed. They alleged that the staff of the centre, including some women, served those, who had some connections while ignoring others despite visiting the office several times. They accused the staff of Ehsaas Kafalat Centre of discriminating against them.

They alleged that the staff demanded bribes from them to get the financial assistance under the programme.

The protesters claimed that they had been forced to take to the streets to record their protest. The protesting women said that last week they had also staged a protest demonstration against the attitude of the staff but no action could be taken against them.

The women said they would continue to protest if they were not facilitated without any favouritism.