‘Wasa recovers Rs10m in one week’

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) made a record recovery of more than Rs10 million as aquifer charges during this week.

The Agency Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said that the recovery was made by Wasa’s revenue department. He said that Rs3.6 million were recovered from Lahore General Hospital, Rs2.5 million from Punjab University Society, Rs1.8 million from Wapda Town, Rs1.2 million from PCSIR Society and Rs900,000 were recovered from other commercial defaulters.

DMD FA & R Muhammad Naveed Mazhar presented cheques to Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz who appreciated the efforts of Director Revenue Mian Munir and his team.

Wasa MD said that the agency was moving towards self-sufficiency. He added that recovery of aquifer charges was being ensured in the light of court orders.

Meanwhile, Wasa management continued to come to office on cycles on Saturday. The move was aimed to reduce air pollution and promote cycling.

Wasa MD said that every Saturday Lahore staff reached the offices on bicycles. He said the officers and staff were playing their part as being the responsible citizens. He said the environmental benefits of cycling were immense while cycling also had positive effects on human health. He said Wasa wanted to create awareness among the people by cycling.

On the other hand, Wasa MD held a meeting for the promotion of grade 17 officers. A five-member committee headed by MD promoted 13 employees to grade 17. He said three personal secretaries and staff officers were promoted to the rank of Assistant Director Admin while seven assistants were promoted to the grade of superintendent and three senior accountants were promoted to the rank of Accounts Officer.

In another event, Wasa MD distributed cheques in respect of house building repair and house building advance loans among 50 permanent employees of Wasa head office.

For the welfare of the employees, the limit of house building repair has been increased from Rs50,000 to Rs1.5 lakh, he said adding the limit of house building advance had been increased from Rs50,000 to Rs200,000.

He said that the government was trying to create facilities for government employees. In the current financial year, 170 employees will be given loans on easy basis, MD announced.