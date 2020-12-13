Encroachments removed in Oghi

MANSEHRA: The administration on Saturday removed temporary encroachments and handcarts to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in Oghi city and its suburbs Saturday.

The employees of tehsil administration, Tehsil Municipal Administration and other departments led by the Assistant Commissioner Oghi, Zainab Ahmad Cheema, removed the encroachments and handcarts from Tauheed road and its adjoining localities.

The officials removed dozens of handcarts and other encroachments and shifted them to TMA offices.

“Our crackdown would be continued until the entire city is cleared of the encroachments and handcarts coming in the right-of-way and passers-by couldn’t move or shop freely,” Cheema told reporters following the crackdown.