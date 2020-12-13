Rockets fired at security checkpost in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Two rockets were fired at a security checkpost in Anghar area in Miranshah in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

However, no casualty was reported in the rocket attack.

Official sources said that two rockets were fired from an unknown direction at a security checkpost in Anghar area in Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district. They said that no casualty was reported in the attack.

Soon after the attack, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.