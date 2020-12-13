5 PML-N legislators from Vehari send resignations

BUREWALA: Five PML-N legislators from the Vehari district sent their resignations to the party leadership on Saturday.

Those who submitted their resignations are two MNAs and three MPAs. Chaudhry Faqir Ahmad Arain, MNA from NA-162 (Vehari-I) and Syed Sajid Mehdi, MNA from NA-163 (Vehari-II) have sent their resignations to the party leadership.

Muhammad Yousuf Kaselia, MPA from PP-229, Sardar Khalid Mehmood Dogar, MPA from PP-230, and Mian Saqib Khurshid, MPA from PP-234 submitted their resignations following the Pakistan Democratic Movement decision.