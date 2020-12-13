Police say father killed cop in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The father of a police constable, who was recently killed outside his house, was alleged to have killed his son, a police official said on Saturday.

District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain said that the father of the slain cop had recently committed suicide outside the Pabbi Police Station. He said that investigation into the death of the cop showed that he had been killed by his father, who later also committed suicide. He said that according to the forensic report, the same pistol had been used in both the crimes.

The official said that the police had got clues about the murder of the cop and the forensic examination of the pistol with which his father committed suicide showed that the weapon was used in the killing of the cop while his father also committed suicide with it. The claim of responsibility through a Facebook page of Tehreek-e-Taliban Khurasani group turned out to be fake.

Meanwhile, a Chinese company working on the 4300 megawatts Dasu Hydropower Project distributed facemasks among the people in Upper Kohistan on Saturday.

The Colonel (retd) Sajjad Ahmed of the CGGC Company handed over masks to the people in the presence of local volunteers, police and clerics in Dasu, the headquarters of Upper Kohistan.

A representative of the company said that the compliance with the social distancing and other standard operational procedures set by the government to contain Covid-19 were highly important for people and they should adopt them in letter and spirit.

He said that the workers, engineers and other staff working on the mega energy project were strictly following the Covid-19 SOPs.