Rain, snowfall paralyses life in upper parts of Hazara Division

MANSEHRA: The upper parts of Hazara Division on Saturday received heavy rain and snowfall, triggering landslides due to which the Karakoram Highway (KKH) and many link roads in the region were blocked.

The rain and snowfall, which started on Friday evening, continued intermittently in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts throughout the day.

The KKH was blocked at Sharkool and Chaterplain areas for over two hours after the heavy snowfall made the strategically important artery slippery.

The Kaghan, Siran and Konsh valleys in Mansehra district and Kandia and Spat valleys in Upper Kohistan also received snowfall, blocking many link roads.

The link road, which links Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road with tourist’s attraction of Shogran, was also blocked because of the snowfall.

The Jabori-Nawazabad road in the Siran valley was also blocked because of the snowfall and landslides, creating problems for the locals.

Also, there are reports that Chillas in adjoining areas in Gilgit-Baltistan have received heavy snowfall, blocking the KKH for traffic in various hilly points.

Meanwhile, a group of robbers deprived the owners of four general stores of cash and other valuables in the Karori area of Oghi on Friday night.

The robbers broke into Abdul Razzaq general store, Qazi Asif general store, Fareed general store and Sheikh Tanveer general store and decamped with cash, valuables and essential commodities.

The affected traders told reporters that they had informed the police timely about the robberies but they couldn’t initiate prompt action against the robbers who managed to flee.

They said that because of the frequent robberies in Karori and its adjoining localities during the last couple of weeks, a sense of insecurity was prevailing among the locals.

The deputy superintendent of police Oghi, Murad Ali along with the SHO Darband Police Station, Tahir Iqbal visited the Karori and met with the affected shop owners and locals and assured them that the robbers would shortly be arrested.