Govt to promote eco-friendly tourism: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that both the promotion of tourism and conservation of the natural environment in tourist destinations were the priorities of the provincial government.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is not only focusing on creating employment opportunities by promoting tourism activities but also making efforts to conserve the natural beauty of tourist spots by promoting ecotourism in the province,” he said in a statement.

The chief minister said that the “Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Ecotourism” (TREK) initiative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government recently launched in collaboration with the Tourism Department, World Bank and Nestle Pakistan would prove to be a milestone in keeping the tourist resorts clean.

The TREK initiative of the provincial government was formally launched by Prime Minister Imran khan in Islamabad a day earlier.

The chief minister said that the TREK Initiative was aimed at promoting the basic concept and importance of “Responsible Tourism” among tourists, local residents, private sector enterprises, local authorities and communities.

Mahmood Khan termed the launching of the TREK initiative as a high need of the hour and said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had become the first province to launch such an important initiative, which would help promote environment-friendly and responsible tourism.