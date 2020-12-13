PM summons cabinet meeting on Dec 15

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened Federal Cabinet meeting on December 15 (Tuesday) to discuss political, economic security and corona epidemic situation and next phase of PDM movement.

The 11 points agenda of the meeting has been issued in this regard. Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) will give briefing to the cabinet on legal matters, Finance Ministry on resources and provision of funds by federation to the provinces, while cabinet will also be briefed on survey in respect of kafalat programme and corona relief fund.

A committee, constituted to probe into use of metropolitan club in F-9 Park, will present its report in the meeting.

Cabinet will accord approval to appointment of Ignite subsidiary of Ministry of IT, appointment of MDs of Sui Northern and Sui Southern companies, CEOs of power distribution companies, members of board of directors of Public Private Partnership Authority and appointment of community welfare attaches in Pakistan missions abroad.

The matter of restructuring of board of trustees of Employees Old Age Benefit Institution will also be put up before cabinet.