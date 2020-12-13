close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
Our Correspondent  
December 13, 2020

Gas supply to CNG stations suspended for 24 hours

National

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd decided to cut gas supply to CNG stations from Sunday midnight for 24 hours, said a spokesman.

The gas supply to CNG stations will be suspended from midnight tonight for 24 hours on Sunday, said the spokesman here on Saturday. “This step is being taken to balance demand and supply situation and to ensure continued supply of gas to the highest priority domestic consumers,” he added.

