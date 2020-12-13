Malaysian Intelligent Automobile Brand “Proton” is set to disrupt the Pakistani Market

Malaysian car manufacturer company Proton is all set to launch in Pakistan. Proton will introduce its first line of intelligent automobiles in partnership with Al-Haj Automotive. Al-Haj Group was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 2006 and has been awarded with Green Field Status to assemble Proton in Pakistan.

PROTON X-70 will be the first PROTON vehicle to be launched in third week of December. Equipped with intelligent features, PROTON X-70 will be an exciting addition in SUV segment of Pakistan and will be competing likes of Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, DFSK Glory 580 as well as the recently unveiled MG SUVs. Proton besides its competitive features has an edge in technology part.***